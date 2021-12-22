CNS charges newly promoted senior officers on dedication to service

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AwAwal Gambo, has tasked newly promoted senior officers to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation.



The Nigerian Navy Board had Tuesday approved the promotion of 56 senior naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.



Navy Spokesperson Commodore Suleiman Dahun said that the breakdown of the promotion released showed that 35 captains were elevated to commodore while 21 commodores were promoted to the rank of rear admiral as in an earlier approval, 81 commanders were promoted to the rank of captain.

Commodore Dahun added that the newly promoted rear admirals are ChibuikeAzike, IsmailaZelani, AlexandarBingel, Kennedy Ezete, Livingstone Izu, Emmanuel Ogalla, Hamza Kaoje, SaheedAkinwande, Umar Chugali, Eugenio Ferreira, Bashir Mohammed, Mike Oamen, AyodejiOlugbode, Abdulmajid Ibrahim, Abdullahi Ahmed, John Mamman, Peter Zakaria, AbolajiOrederu, Hamza Ibrahim, Sunday Oyegade and Saburi Lawal.



Vice Admiral Gambo while on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, while congratulating the newly promoted senior officers and their families and charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

