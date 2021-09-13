Coach Boboye hopes to defend slim home win in Algeria

Coach Kennedy Boboye has said he hopes his team can defend a slim 1-0 home win over CR Belouizdad in Algeria to advance in the CAF Champions League.

The NPFL champions, who were making their Champions League debut, needed an 87th minute winner Ubong Friday to edge past the Algerian champions Sunday in Uyo.

“If we can’t score (in the return leg), let’s try to keep the one we have,” Boboye said after the home win.

“We will go there with a different formation and if we play to instruction, we will perform well.”

However, the coach of the Algerian club Beketi Karim was bullish of his team overturning this loss at home.

“We have forgotten this game and the aim is for the result in Algiers to be in our favour,” he said.

“We played better in the first half, but looked tired in the second half.

“On the whole, we have learnt our lessons.”

