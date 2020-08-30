Coalition 2020 sets agenda for good governance





Coalition 2020, a formidable interest group in Ondo state has set-up machineries aimed at ensuring the emergence of a credible candidate as the next governor of the state come October 10,2020 poll in the state.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the group in Akure over the weekend, Hon Akin Akinbobola, the chairman of the group said various political parties, interest groups, religious bodies, organisations, artisans and market women that formed the group, were unanimous that it was high time all citizens come together to vote for a viable and credible candidate to govern the state.

Akinbobola, who appreciates the steadfastness and commitment of members despite their diverse political parties and religious, said their coming together to choose a credible leadership for the state shows they meant well for the state.

“I salute your courage, steadfastness and commitment to the collective principle of Coalition 2020 aimed at getting a credible and trustworthy leadership to steer the ship of our dear Sunshine State come October 10,2020, despite your diverse political parties, religion or belief. This shows you are all positive minded in this business.

“And we as the leadership of this group are assuring you all of our support and cooperation in this regard, while noting that we shall not compromise our decision at ensuring we give our total support and votes to a credible, trustworthy, and committed candidate during the election which will be revealed to all”.

He cleared the air on the rumour that the group has given its support to just any candidate ahead of the election, not until the group unanimously agreed to work for a candidate that meets its specification would it takes a position. He said the decision would soon be done.

“Coalition 2020 has not taken any decision to support any candidate for the election, whoever is saying that is just deceiving he or herself. The decision on such will be by all in this group”. He noted.

The Coalition 2020 membership cuts across all political parties, interest groups, religious bodies, organization and market women had in attendance all representatives from all the bodies at the extraordinary meeting.

Speaking on behalf of 25 chairmen and secretaries of political parties at the meeting, Hon Oladimeji Dayo, the state chairman of Rebuild Nigeria Party (RBNP) posits that a meeting held previously by the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) over 45 political parties had not agreed to support any candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He dismissed alleged claims by a political party that it had collapsed its structures to support the candidature of a particular person was not true.

Also the leadership of the Muslims group, Alhaji Abdulazeez Raji Afolayan, admonished members to intimate their various political parties of the importance of the group, with a view of getting a better candidate to support.