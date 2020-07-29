Coalition asks EFCC, Malami to probe Tinubu, Fashola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to probe the administrations of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Babtunde Raji Fashola (SAN) as governors of Lagos state.

Asiwaju Tinubu was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007 while Fashola also governed the state between 2007 and 2015.

The petitioner, Coalition Against Corruption and Impunity, in the petition to EFCC and signed by John Olufemi and Mohammed Sanni, Coordinator and Secretary, respectively, asked the anti-graft agency to look into the activities of the two former governors between 1999 and 2015 when they governed the state.

The petition, dated July 24, 2020, was copied to the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

According to the organisation, the law enforcement agencies, over the years, appear uninterested and unwilling to probe allegations of infractions allegedly committed in Lagos under Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola as governors.

The coalition asked the anti-corruption agency to undertake a holistic investigation of the two former governors, especially in the areas of land administration, tax collections and other areas.

Parts of allegations the coalition is asking the commission to look into are the development of 1,000 hectares of land for golf course and housing estate by Asset and Resource Management Limited at Lakowe near Ibeju Lekki local government allegedly given to Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Other allegations the coalition is asking the commission to probe are the 250 hectare of land located at Ajah Junction on Lekki road originally meant for the construction of General Hospital for Eti-Osa local government, transfer of the annex of Lagos state Guest House in Asokoro, Abuja, purchased by the Lagos state government in 2006 for N450 million to protect the main building from security breach, and a 14-hectare Parkview Ikoyi estate foreshore land reclaimed by Lagos state government.

The coalition said, ”It is in this light that we write to request that you use your good offices to allow for thorough and detailed investigations into the activities of the Lagos state government, especially between 1999 and 2015.”

“As citizens, we are alarmed by mind-boggling wrongdoing perpetrated during this period and we are even more perplexed that the law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies have over the years appeared uninterested and unwilling to probe the many allegations of infractions allegedly committed in Lagos state.

”We believe the fight against corruption should be absolute and total with no sacred cows allowed. No territory or individual under the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be beyond investigation of the anti-corruption agencies. Inaction on matters like this is a huge dent to the government’s claim to fight against corruption.”