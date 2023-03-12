Coalition backs call for resignation of APC’s chair 

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), has joined the call on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to resign in order to ensure power balancing for the party in the coming administration of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its convener, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and secretary, Sina Akadiri, in Abuja on Sunday.

The rights activists said Adamu’s resignation would also be a great opportunity for the APC to assuage the feelings of Christians towards the same faith arrangement of the party in the recently concluded presidential election.

It commended the national vice chairman (North-West) of the party, Mallam Salihu Lukman, for demanding the resignation of Adamu.

The group argued that the national chairman should quit the stage honourably to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Lukman, had in a statement titled, “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy,” stated that the national chairman of the party must resign to give way for a Christian leader.

Backing the call, CNCRA said: “Adamu should toe the path of honour and statesmanship by tendering his letter of resignation after the governorship and House Assembly elections.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

