Coalition calls for nullification of GMO permits in Nigeria

Coalition of anti-GMOs organisations in the agricultural sector has denounced the unchecked admission of genetically modified crops and products into Nigeria and has called for the nullification of all permits on GMOs already granted.

This is even as they also affirmed that the Nigeria Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has not right to regulate GMO seeds, saying it Act did not give it such power.

The organisation which comprises of Health if Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance, Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Bio-Integrity and Natural Food Awareness Initiative during a protest yesterday in Abuja, said admission of GMOs products into the country pose real threats to the food system, biosatefy and overall wellbeing.

The group placards with inscription such as “No to gene drives, Review NBMA law now, Nigeria can feed herself, not to GMOs, Silence is betrayal, Our future can not be traded, we reject failed technology among many others, the group called for the review of NBMA Acts.

Addressing journalists, HOMEF director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, said the rally was to increase public awareness of the implications of agricultural biotechnology and to call for a ban on genetically modified crops and food products in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria demand safe food, protected biodiversity for the benefit of the farmers and consumers.

As part of it five points demands, the coalition demanded for close surveillance of Nigeria borders, markets and farms to halt illegal entry of GMOs into the country.

It also called for a ban of all toxic agrochemicals especially those composing of glyphosate which has been identified as a probable carcinogen. “A halt to the assault on our agriculture through genetic modification of staple crops and a halt on negotiations towards adoption of gene drives. And an urgent review of the Nationally Biosafety Management Agency Act 2015.”

Speaking further Nnimmo, urged Nigerians to be circumspect about technologies that aim to contaminate the country’s natural varieties and environment, destroy it agricultural systems, rupture its socioeconomic fabric and assert unbridled control over its food system.

He said a recent market survey carried out in 10 Nigeria cities by HOMEF confirms the presence of over 30 imported products of genetic engineering in the market shelves.

“NBMA approves nearly every application brought to it without proper safety assessments, without due consideration of public opinion or the impact of proposed activities or of the concerns raised by the public.

“We reject agricultural biotechnology as solution for food challenges and demand that Nigeria should instead invest in innovative system such as agro-ecology which in addition to ensuring productivity, protect/enhance ecosystems and promotes economic wellbeing of farmers,” he counselled.

On GMO regulations, Nnimmo said NASC has no regulatory authority over GMO products as its act did not stipulate that, saying the recent decision of the council to venture into GMO seed regulation was part of contradiction going on within the MDAs.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.