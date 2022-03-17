Coalition canvasses nationwide support for Jonathan’s candidacy

Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) has commenced a consultation tour on the candidacy of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, saying that “he is qualified for the office as the immediate past president and has a term to complete.”

A statement signed by the Convener #thenextpresident, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, and his North East Coordinator Comrade Saleh Kanada, called on all well-meaning Nigerians, youths, students, women and political leaders to support power rotation and shift to the south, saying the region remains the fulcrum for balancing power in Nigeria.

CCSGG under her project #thenextpresident assured of its commitment to ensuring that all citizens are carried along in the leadership recruitment process for 2023 electioneering.

The statement noted that power shift has become a prominent factor for stabilizing the political system in Nigeria which it termed a “Plural society” with divergent views on issues of National concern.

“This however remains a political engagement to review the profile of contending stakeholders against 2023, most specifically from southern Nigeria.

“CCSGG under her project #thenextpresident have decided to undertake a consultation tour of Northern Nigeria with the view to X-ray leadership profiles that will fit in the final project 2023 through consolidated consultation thereby providing an open political engagement with a focus on Southern President with a specific focus on President Goodluck Jonathan,” the statement said.

“It is imperative to note that we have been engaged in this search for a southern president and have consulted and still in consultation with some political leaders, civil society groups, faith, Women and students based organizations as a build up to an intensified campaign for power shift to southern Nigeria in 2023.

“We wish to reiterate that this is not an endorsement of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the continual sustainability of this project shall be fundamentally ingrained in its acceptability by the civil populace thus it is a project identification tour which shall produce a project identification Brief,” the statement added.