Coalition condemns bill to enable states determine minimum wage

Coalition of Nigeria Youth Associations (CNYA) has condemned a sponsored bill by the House of Representatives empowering state governments to decide minimum wage for their civil servants and local government workers.

National coordinator of the Coalition, Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere, who stated this in a statement in Kaduna Monday said: “The most unfortunate and disappointing bill sponsored by a member representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, Alhaji Garba Datti Muhammad, clearly shows that he does not have the interest of public service workers at heart.

“As a lawmaker, Alhaji Garba Datti Muhammad should have researched on the present situation of minimum wage in some states of the country before presenting this unwanted and anti-workers bill to the chamber.

“Some states in the federation have refused to implement 18,000 minimum wage of Goodluck Jonathan’s administration not because they do not have the resources, but because of sheer wickedness and greed. Up to date, there are states that are yet to come to a roundtable with workers’ representative not to talk of its implementation.

“The N30,000 minimum wage introduced by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is another case for Alhaji Garba Datti Muhammad to go and study. If you give power to national and state assemblies to suggest minimum wage for their employees, definitely you are killing Nigerian workers because, their faith is in the hands of the state governments, who do not have the interest of the workers at heart.

“One unfortunate point raised by the lawmaker, Alhaji Muhammad was for the national and the state assemblies to have power to decide minimum wage of executive bodies, federal statutory corporations and administrative agencies. When the salary of executive and legislature are still in the exclusive list, they want the worker’s salary to be in a concurrent list, why?”

The national coordinator further argued that the proposed bill was on call at a time President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards harmonising the salaries of civil servants in the country and looking at the high cost of living in the country.

