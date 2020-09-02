Coalition hails el-Rufai for approving social protection policy



Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC) has commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai for approving the newly developed Social Protection Policy to adequately respond to the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the state.



Chairperson of the Coalition, Jessica Bartholomew, said in Kaduna that “the policy would serve as a beacon of hope for the poor and vulnerable in the state. The policy will guide the establishment of a well structured integrated social protection mechanism capable of reaching the poorest and most vulnerable citizens in the state sustainably and humanely. “The Kaduna state government has underscored its commitment to putting people first by improving the quality of life of the marginalized and vulnerable people. This is a long-term investment in human capital development that will not only lift 84.9 per cent households out of poverty but build a productive human resource that would take the state to greater heights. “KADSPAC commends Governor el-Rufai for taking this important step to progressively prevent residents’ exposure to economic and social risks and shocks that could force them into extreme poverty. This giant stride will enable the state to support the poorest and most vulnerable residents to live productive, fulfilling, and dignifying lives. “This policy entails delivering quality education, ensuring access to affordable health care, encouraging job creation, and building infrastructure, while ensuring that the very poor, aged, sick and persons living with disability are supported.”



The coalition head said the policy was developed by the steering committee, with technical and financial support from Save the Children International, through a consultative process that covered critical stakeholders in the state.

Jessica, who said that relevant stakeholders pushed for the development of the policy to guide social protection interventions in the state, thanked the steering committee, headed by Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, Mrs Saude Atoyebi, for the leadership and strong commitment to achieving the goal. “With the policy in place, the poor and vulnerable people would have access to basic necessities of life such as healthcare, education, safe shelter and environment, food, water and sanitation. KADSPAC will support the state in the implementation plan for the policy.”