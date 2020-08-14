Coalition hails FG for appointing Sokoto prince to head SRRBDA

The Coalition of Sokoto state APC Youths has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the Magajin Garin Sokoto as chairman of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

In a release signed by the president and secretary of the coalition, Hon. Nasser Bazza and Alhaji Muhammad Sani Tsoho (Sardauna) the coalition pointed out that there was no better time for Alhaji Hassan Danbaba to be appointment to lead the authority than now, assuring that the appointee has been a tested and trusted public figure based on his track records.

According to the coalition’s president, Hon. Bazza who is also the deputy Youths Leader of the APC in Sokoto, the appointment was a square peg in a square hole, adding that the Sokoto prince who is a grandson of the late Sardauna of Sokoto is a man with “good track record and will help to revive the Rima River Basin which is one of the oldest in the country.

“The appointment has made the people of Sokoto believe that President Buhari means well for the state “, Hon. Bazza affirmed.

The coalition also congratulated the appointee and urged him to ensure the revival of the authority which has immensely contributed to the development of agriculture not only in the north west but the entire region as well as Nigeria as a country.

“Alhaji Hassan Danbaba is an anti-corruption crusader and we hope his wealth of experience would be put in practice to re design the place and made it viable than he met it”, the release stated.

Related

No tags for this post.