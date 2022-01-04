Coalition hails NEDC on social services in North-east

The Coalition of Arewa Youths Progressive Forum (CAYPF) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for its laudable initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges facing the North-east region.

The Forum gave the commendation in a statement titled “Arewa Youths are Happy with NEDC Successes in 2021” and signed by its national chairman, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, and secretary, Abdullahi Hussain, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The youth forum said NEDC is one of the pillars of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that as a result of its laudable achievements, it has proven that the country is being led in the right direction.

The youth said that the commission has fulfilled its mandate in the area of rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling the menace of poverty, illiteracy, ecological problems and other related environmental and development challenges.

“The NEDC under the leadership of its chairman, Alhaji Goni Mohammed Alkali has continued to carry out the mandate assigned to it by the federal government and has succeeded in coordinating, harmonizing, overseeing many interventions and initiatives in the Northeastern states through effective managerial skills.

“When one considers the decay in infrastructures across the country and the bureaucracies that hinder the smooth operations of many government agencies, one will marvel at all the successes recorded by NEDC in such a short of one year”

“NEDC under Alkali is a leading horse in different rescue missions and initiatives of the Federal Government when it comes to changing the narratives of the people of North-East that have been bedevilled by a lot of challenges ranging from Insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, which has caused untold hardship on the people. NEDC has recorded progress by bringing relief and peace to the region,” the statement said.

