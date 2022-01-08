Coalition lauds Buhari over tax introduction on sugar-sweetened beverages

The National Action on Sugar (NASR), a health coalition advocating policy measures to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for introducing a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed had on Wednesday announced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, saying that an excise tax of N10 per litre will now be imposed on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

NASR in a statement issued on Saturday by the President of Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr. Adamu Alhassan Umar, and a representative of the coalition, Omei Bongos-Ikwue, respectively, stated that the Coalition had last year petitioned the Finance Minister in an open letter, urging the government to proceed with a proposed carbonated drinks tax.

“The Coalition considers the tax a protective measure for Nigeria’s poorest, a population that stands to benefit the most from a reduced consumption of sugary beverages. Tax revenue can be used to curtail the rising burden of disease on the poor and on the nation’s healthcare system,” it stated.

Reacting to the tax policy, Umar said: “The timely passage of the Finance Act and the 2022 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly and the subsequent assent by the President, which gave legal backing to the new tax policy for non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages is a welcome development to the National Action on Sugar Reduction.

“As advocates we will continue to advocate proper utilisation of the funds towards key preventive measures for non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancers and others.

“Non-communicable diseases account for one in three deaths in Nigeria, presenting a significant cause of premature death and loss of economic productivity. The Coalition therefore applauds the Federal Government for this significant step towards protecting the lives of Nigerians and safeguarding the country’s economy.”