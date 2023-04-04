Coalition of civil servants in Sokoto laments nonpayment of February salary

A coalition of civil servants in Sokoto state have on Tuesday, faulted the commissioner of information Alhaji Akibu Dalhatu, over a statement credited to him that the Sokoto state government is not owing civil servants any outstanding salary

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Sokoto, the spokesman of the coalition, Comrade Ibrahim Adamu Musa, described the statement as false and unrealistic

Comrade Ibrahim said the commisioner lied because as at Monday this week, there are 10,000 civil servants from all strata that did not receive February salary

He said that they decided to address newsmen because they felt bad when they hear the provocative statement from the chief image maker of the government.

Comrade Ibrahim said they have been pursuing the issue quietly and silently with the relevant authorities especially ministry of finance, only for them to hear the provoking statement credited to the commissioner of information, Alhaji Akibu Dalhatu that the state government is not owing civil servants any outstanding salary

When asked whether the labour union was aware about their case, comrade Ibrahim said NLC was fully aware of their plight and had been holding meetings with commissioner of finance Dr. Ali Inname but all to no avail

Dalhatu had on Monday issued a statement that Sokoto state government is not owing civil servants any outstanding salary

Ibrahim appealed to the governor of Sokoto state to come to their aid and order the ministry of finance to release their February/March salaries

He also appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to intervene and talk to the relevant authorities to release their salary

When approached over the phone for his comment, commissioner of finance, Dr. Ali Inname said his ministry did not receive any complaints regarding nonpayment of salary

