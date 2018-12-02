Coalition of Niger-Delta youths condemns failed attempts to impeach Gov Udom

A coalition of Niger Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Leaders (CNDYL) have condemned the failed attempt to impeach the governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel in the crisis that led to the sealing off of Akwa-Ibom Assembly.

The youths described as desperate, moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to wrest power from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in states in the Niger Delta adding that it would be futile because APC is not on ground in Akwa Ibom and indeed the Niger Delta region.

Blueprint earlier reported that the House of Assembly was plunged into crisis on Tuesday after five APC lawmakers, whose seats were recently declared vacant by the Speaker of the House, Onofiok Luke, attempted to impeach Gov Emmanuel Udom.

The youths expressed solidarity with Gov Emmanuel Udom and Akwa Ibom people in a communiqué issued after a meeting in Yenagoa.

According to the Communique signed by Mr Tiedor Olayinks, National President, Mr Trimik Utube, Secretary and David Akpabio, Akwa Ibom chapter Chairman of CNDYL, there are unseen external hands fueling the crisis.

The group therefore urged people of Akwa Ibom to be vigilant to report suspicious movements of criminally minded persons in their neighbourhoods to the nearest police or other security agencies around their areas.

“We call on the youths and peace-loving people of Akwa Ibom to be very resolute and rally their unalloyed and unwavering support to the State Government under Governor Emmanuel Udom.

Parts of the communiqué reads: “Udom is a shining example of good leadership and a propelling inspiration to the youths not only in Akwa Ibom, the failed attempt by five out of 26 members was laughable and undemocratic.

“We perceive a growing trend of executive manipulation from the Buhari-led APC Federal Government in using underhand dealings of security agencies to intimidate, harass and influence established democratic institutions and processes in the country.

“With the passage of the electoral act into law by the National Assembly; there is need for robust sensitization campaigns by Government of what the law entails and citizens’ participation as well.

“We urge youth across the Niger Delta to close ranks to ensure the sustenance of the relative peace in our various communities and urge political gladiators to show restraint in their public utterances to avoid heating-up the polity,” The group stated.

The group also berated the frequent changes of Commissioners of Police in PDP states in the Niger Delta region especially Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom claiming it was a ploy to rig forthcoming general elections.

