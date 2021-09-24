Coalition re-endorses Nana as Bauchi APC chair

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets set to conduct state congresses in October, a coalition of 36 APC women and youth support groups has endorsed the incumbent Bauchi state caretaker committee chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana, to retain his position.

The groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Bauchi State APC Youth and Women Groups, made the endorsement Friday.

Nana had served as the chairman of the party for two consecutive terms and appointed again by party’s national headquarters as caretaker committee chairman to oversee the congresses.

The convener of the Coalition, Malam Nasiru Cigari, said Nana “is the most qualified candidate for the exalted seat,” adding that as chairman for over eight years, “he is more experienced.”

Cigari said further that the party under Uba Ahmed Nana had remained united and formidable in the past years.

He said the recent wards and local governments’ congresses were also conducted by the Nana-led caretaker committee without rancour.

He, therefore, appealed to all party stakeholders and delegates to support Nana for continuity in the upcoming state congress.