Coalition thumbs up Buhari’s timely intervention over APC crises

Coalition of All Progressive Party Support Groups (CAPCSG) has lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for intervening and resolving the crises that rocked the party recently, stating that “he played a pivotal role in restoring calm and peace back to the party.”

Secretary General of the Coalition Ogolekwu Shadrack, stated this Wednesday during a press briefing it organized in Abuja ahead of the party’s convention.

Shadrack called on all members of the party and it’s supporters to remain calm and committed to the party to enable the achievement of its core ideology and mandate of national development.

He also reassured all stakeholders the need to work hard towards ensuring that the APC is voted back to power, stressing that no stone must be left unturned to bringing succour to Nigerians though it’s leadership.

“We thank President Mohammadu Buhari for his fatherly love, concern and care as demonstrated through his quick and timely intervention in resolving the crises that rocked the party a few days ago, the role he played has brought in calm and permanent peace which ultimately led to the rescue of our party from imminent collapse.

“We call on all the members and supporters of our party to remain calm and continue to be committed to the party’s mandate,” he said.

“All hope to consolidate on the massive gains of the party which includes anti corruption war, infrastructural development, social security and interventions, human capital Development, agricultural revolution, quality leadership, liberalization of the economy , gender, disability and youths community in governance.

“We therefore admonish you to keep faith with the party to deliver on his core mandate of developing the nation’s economy,” he added.

Similarly, the Organising Secretary of the Coalition Dattijo Danjuma Miya, urged all members to continue to maintain peace, stressing that united they stand but divided they fall.

Women Leader of the Coalition Hon. Maryam Dayaki, called on the leadership of the party and other members to embrace peace to enable a successful convention, maintaining that whatever actions from the leadership trickles down to every member of the party.