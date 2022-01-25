Coalition to Tiv youth: Ortom has performed beyond expectations

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) has described Tiv Youth Council comments accusing Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state of non-performance as baseless.

Tiv youth had alleged that Governor Ortom had nothing to show throughout his seven years in office, challenging him to declare his achievements (if any) as the council would sponsor free live telecasts of them in at least two national television stations.

COSMBYLA in a statement endorsed by Goodluck Ibem, Terrence Kuanum, Shittu Waheed, the Coordinator, Tito Zokumor, representing the groups making up the coalition said “Governor Samuel Ortom is a humble man who does not believe in bringing all his tremendous achievements to the media because he believes that public office is an opportunity to render selfless service to humanity.

“The statement by this faceless group is to insult and embarrass themselves and not the dynamic governor of Benue state.

“In Nigeria today, Governor Ortom is a role model, given the fact that he is the only governor in office that speaks truth to power. It is only a man that is sincere to himself and to the people that will be in a position of authority where he is comfortable and has all he wants and still speaks truth to power.

“Benue indigenes have witnessed with their very eyes the developmental projects and security exploits of Dr. Samuel Ortom. His good intentions for the betterment of Benue state are not in doubt. The governor has ensured that restive youths who would have resorted to crime are empowered.”