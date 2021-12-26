COAS celebrates Christmas with troops in Damaturu, commends them for sacrifice

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Faruk Yahaya Sartuday celebrated Christmas with troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu,Yobe state.

The Christmas luncheon took place at the Headquarters of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Damaturu,Yobe state Capital.

Addressing the officers and Soldiers, General Yahaya represented by the Commandant Nigerian Army Amoured Corps, Maj.-Gen Sulaiman Idriss Commended the Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their forthrightness and commitments in tackling numerous security challenges facing the country.

He said the collective sacrifices in various theater of operations particularly operations Hadin Kai in the North-east are well appreciated by well meaning Nigerian and allies of Nigeria.

The COAS charged the troops to continue to remain focus, discipline, and loyal to constituted authority while ensuring that they defeat all adversaries.

“As we Celebrates this 2021 Christmas, let us use this opportunity to remember and pray for the repose of the souls of our departed colleagues who paid supreme price in defending their fatherland, our heart are always with their families”

“Welfare of Offices and soldiers and their families including those that departed and injured colleagues would remain my top priority. Be rest assured that issues bothering on training, and welfare of Nigerian Army troops would continue to receive adequate attention,” COAS said.

Earlier in his address ,the Commandant Sector 2 joint Task Force Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Gen Abdullahi G. Nura said, this year’s Christmas luncheon with troops is to boost the morale of troops in the fight against insurgency.

He noted that it is in this light the chief of Army Staff Liuetenent General organized this luncheon to celebrate with troops in the front line.

“This event was concived to create at atmosphere where Officers and men would meet together outside the trenches due to our current operations to wine,dine and make marry in the spirit of the season.

“We Commend President Mohammadu Buhari for his numerous support for the leadership of the Nigerian Army.

“The celebration of the Christmas with the troops apart from boosting troops morale also affords an opportunity to meet and celebrate the season of Christmas (love) amongst them in order to foster espirit-de- corps.”

