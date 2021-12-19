COAS charges new recruits on national interest

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya has warned new 81 Regular intake not to allow their personal interest override national interest in the discharge of their duties as young soldiers of the Nigeria Army.

He gave the warning as Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer at passing out parade held Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria at the weekend.

The COAS said that national interest was important than any other things they may think of.

He further charged them to obey laws of constituted authorities

General Yahaya tasked the young soldiers to be good ambassador of the institution and exhibit professionalism as well discipline where ever they are posted.

The Army boss further stated that Nigeria Army was determined to bring an end of insecurity facing the country.

Our correspondent reports that over 4800 recruits passed out from depot.

