COAS charges troops to upscale operations against economic saboteurs

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, charged the troops to upscale their operational activities to eradicate oil theft and pipeline vandalism in order to create requisite enabling environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.- Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said General stated this during an operational tour of formations and units in 6 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The COAS pointed out that the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers are bleeding the nation’s economy.

assured troops of his resolve to continue to reward competence and hardwork. He however, warned that indolence and unwholesome attitude will be sanctioned.

General Yahaya also commissioned a block of newly constructed 30 units of one bedroom flat for soldiers at Camp Tukur Buratai Barracks , Yenagoa.

While commissioning the building, Gen Yahaya stated that the project was initiated during his maiden visit, sometime in July 2021 to address the dearth of accomodation in the Brigade.

He reiterated his commitment to improve upon the welfare of troops by uplifting the standard of living of officers, soldiers and their families in Nigerian Army formations and units.

He stressed that it is in fulfilment of one of his pillars of command to provide efficient administration for the Nigerian Army, urging troops to reciprocate the gesture by diligently discharging their responsibilities.