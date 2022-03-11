COAS commissions multipurpose edifice for soldiers in Asaba                      

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya has Thursday commissioned a newly constructed Multipurpose edifice at the Headquarters 63 Brigade Asaba, Delta dtate.

Director Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Speaking during the commissioning, Gen Yahaya stated that the project, which comprises soldiers’ accommodation, Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, Soldiers’ Club and a Gymnasium will bring succour and value addition to the general wellbeing of the troops.

The COAS lauded the officers and soldiers of the Brigade, for their selfless sacrifice in defence of fatherland and in service to humanity. He urged them to be relentless and remain professional always by conforming with extant Rules of Engagement and Standing Orders in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed by the Commander 63 Brigade, Brig Gen Landers Saraso on the operational engagements of the Brigade and the current security situation in its area of responsibility. He also conducted the COAS on inspection of other ongoing projects at the Brigade’s permanent site.