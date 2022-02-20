COAS commissions remodeled AHQ annex complex, RSM house

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has reiterated his resolve and commitment in addressing infrastructural deficits across Nigerian Army formations, as well as ensuring the welfare of personnel.

The COAS stated this during the commissioning ceremony of remodeled Army Headquarters (AHQ) Annex A Complex, situated at Asokoro, Abuja.

Gen Yahaya said that the successful completion of the project was propelled by deliberate efforts toward the realization of conducive working conditions for personnel, in order to enhance administrative and operational efficiency.

This, he noted, is in consonance with his vision to have “a professional Nigerian Army, ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

He added that the complex, which will accommodate three departments and an independent directorate, will decongest the main AHQ complex and provide a working environment favourable to officers and soldiers.

The COAS further disclosed that the edifice will provide office accommodation for the Departments of Army Transformation and Innovation, Civil Military Affairs, Special Services and Programmes, as well as Nigerian Army Finance Corporation.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to seek ways and means of improving the welfare of its personnel under his watch.

The COAS later commissioned the newly constructed AHQ Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) official residence in Shehu Musa Yar’adua Barracks, Abuja.

The COAS has since assumption of office embarked on the drive to improve the functionality and restore the lost glory of the office of the RSM across Nigerian Army formations and units, by empowering them with Hilux vehicles and newly constructed official residences.