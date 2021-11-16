COAS pays condolence visit to families of Gen Zirkusu, others

… As troops eliminate scores of terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Sunday led a team of senior officers of the Nigerian Army to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Commander 28 Task Force Brigade, Brig- Gen Dzarma Zirkusu to commiserate with families of the fallen heroes.

Blueprint report that General Zirkusu and three soldiers were killed by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state.

Meanwhile, troops of Joint Task Force, North East(NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have killed over 50 ISWAP terrorists and destroyed several of their combat equipment in a fierce counter offensive in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Monday said, troops eliminated top commanders of ISWAP as well as foot soldiers in a counter offensive.

He said troops also unleashed massive destruction on the terrorists’ Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and several Gun Trucks.

The statement reads in parts: “It would be recalled, that 115 Task Force Battalion had an encounter with ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba on 13 November 2021, during which the troops aggressively defended their location and followed up with a ferocious counter attack.

” Unfortunately, the Commander 28 Task Force Brigade along side three of his soldiers paid the supreme price, as they reinforced troops to defend the location.

“While the battle raged, the gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, supported by Air Component of OPHK engaged the terrorists in a hot pursuit. Troops made contact with the fleeing terrorists at Leho village within Askira Uba LGA and in the encounter that ensued, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and destroyed their combat equipment.

“The equipment destroyed by troops include, an MRAP vehicle and 11 Gun Trucks. The troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition viz., Five Gun Trucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, five AK 47 rifles, one HK Machine Gun and one HK Machine Gun links.

” Relatedly, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion conducted a dawn exploitation towards Leho village and environs, where they discovered 3 corpses of the fleeing terrorists and also recovered 2,560 rounds of 7.62mm Special and 29 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition abandoned by the terrorists.

“In a separate operation, troops have also recovered one AK 47 rifle and uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a patrol in Karawa village and Baga Fish Dam area respectively. The IED has been safely detonated by a team of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.”