COAS to enhance operational effectiveness of soldiers through trainings

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Tuesday in Bauchi reaffirmed his commitment towards achieving his mission of enhancing the operational effectiveness of officers and men of the army through training and retraining for better service delivery.

The army chief stated this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the live firing exercise to round up the 2021 training year in the Nigerian Army Armoured School, held at Victor Kure Armour Range, Bauchi.

General Yahaya said the training centered essentially on the practical handling of weapons, maneuverability, communication and the maintenance of all variants of the Armoured Fighting Vehicles in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps inventory in an effort to justify the expectation of the federal government and Nigerians on the army.

He said he was satisfied with the conduct and content of the training curriculum where theoretical and practical lessons relating to the handling of the Armoured Fighting Vehicles were taught.

He said the training will go a long way at enhancing the combat proficiency and operational competence of the participants in handling of Armoured Fighting Vehicles in the field and challenged them to assist him in achieving his vision of ensuring a professional NA ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“To actualise my vision, I realised that manpower is the most valuable asset which needs to be harnessed and developed for operational effectiveness. You must therefore apply the knowledge gained in all the operations the Nigerian Army is involved.

“It is said that the best welfare to a soldier is training, hence, the essence of the various courses which culminates into the live firing today.”