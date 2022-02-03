COAS tours North-east, charges troops to end war against insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-.Gen Faruk Yahaya, has commenced an operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations, where troops are currently fighting against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday, said the COAS arrived Headquarters Theatre Command in Maiduguri, on 2 February 2022, where he was briefed by the Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Maj Gen Chris Musa on the current security situation in the theatre.

He said the COAS with his team later proceeded to Biu and Buratai towns, where he interacted with troops.

In his address, the COAS lauded troops for their sacrifices and commitment in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

He charged them to be more vigilant and alert to their responsibilities, adding that with discipline and commitment, the war will be brought to an end.

He reassured troops that administrative and operational challenges confronting their units will be given the desired attention.

While on the tour, the COAS also paid homage to the Emir of Biu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Umar, at his Palace.

In his remarks, the Royal father assured the COAS of the support and cooperation of his traditional council and the people of Biu Emirate to the Nigerian Army.

The Emir lauded troops for their sacrifices and commitment in combating the insurgency in his domain.

He urged the Army to remain resolute in discharging its constitutional responsibilities.

On his part, the COAS stated that he was at the palace to pay homage and solicit the support of the traditional leader and his subjects in the ongoing counter insurgency operations.

He averred that the cooperation and goodwill of the traditional institution and the citizenry are invaluable for meaningful and sustainable operational success.