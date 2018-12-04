COAS urges troops to shun Boko Haram propaganda

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has again cautioned troops to be wary of Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathizers’ recent antics in the employment of propaganda, particularly the spread of fake news.

He dropped the charge at a dinner for the troops of Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion (AFSF Bn) and Army Headquarters Strike Group in Maiduguri on Saturday.

A statement issued Monday by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations said while speaking further, Buratai stressed that the troops should be mindful of what they see and read on the social media as most of the stories are either doctored or fake. Believing these stories, he added, would demoralize

their fighting spirit, thus undermining national security.

Buratai also urged them to maintain the peace in the country and support other security agencies and defend the democratic system as every commander is already aware of what is expected of them, especially, in the upcoming general elections of 2019.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the officers and men of both units after the dinner, the Commanding Officer of the AFSF Bn, Navy

Commander GB Osuobeni, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the visit and the kind gesture of hosting them to a dinner. He said that the

event signifies the Chief of Army Staff’s appreciation and support of their efforts in the fight against terrorism in the North East under

the auspices of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Commanding Officer stated that the occasion would remain indelible in their minds and that the troops of both units were highly motivated

by the visits, interaction and the dinner. He further thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the rare privilege and assured that they would

continue to do their best to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the border areas and other areas of the North

Eastern part of Nigeria.

