COAS visits Plateau, appreciates Lalong, GOC

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, has appreciated the efforts of Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, for his support to the armed forces.

The COAS said the military will continue to do its best using both the kinetic and non-kinetic approach to ensure that peace and security are restored.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya made the statement at the Government House while on a courtesy call to Governor Lalong Wednesday in Jos.

He urged the governor not to relent in what he is doing, since peace is not easily achieved.

“There are always challenges in any effort to bring peace, but you have to endure because challenges are not overcome in a day,” he said.

He said without peace there would be no development, while appreciating the governor for his support to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division/Commander Operation Safe Major-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali.

“I appreciate all your efforts at stemming the security challenges and supporting what the GOC is doing through the kinetic approach which we will not ignore or get tired of doing,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya also appreciated the work of the GCO, assuring that the army headquarters will continue to support them and improve on what is obtainable.

Governor Lalong said his administration is appreciative of the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, since inception of his leadership of the army.

“We have confidence in the Army; we know that you are doing your best. The problem you inherited are too many, and it cannot be overcome at once,” Lalong said.