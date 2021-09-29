COAS visits Plateau, harps on peaceful co-existence

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -General Faruk Yahaya, said the military will its best through kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to ensure that peace and security is restored to plateau state.

The COAS also appreciated the efforts of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for his support to the Armed Forces and his efforts towards restoration of peace in the state.

Lt.-Gen. Yahaya made the statement during a courtesy call to the Governor Wednesday in Jos.

He urged governor Lalong not to relent on what he is doing, since peace is not easily achieved.

“There are always challenges in any effort to bring peace, but you have to endure because challenges are not overcome in a day,” he said.

He appreciated the governor for his support to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division/Commander Operation Safe Major-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali.

“I appreciates all your efforts at stemming the security challenges and supporting what the GOC is doing through the kinetic approach which we will not ignore or get tired of doing,” he said.

While appreciating the GOC, he said the army headquarters will continue to support them and improve on what is obtainable.

Speaking, Governor Lalong said his administration is appreciative of the efforts of the COAS since assuming command of the army.

“We have confidence in the Army, we know that you are doing your best.

“The problem you have inherited are too many, and it cannot be overcome at once,” Lalong said.

He congratulated the COAS over his appointment and commended him on behalf of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF).

“The onslaught in the North East, the North West and North Central, are commendable,” he said.

At the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos Jacob Buba, Lt.-Gen.Yahaya urged traditional rulers to support security personnel for peace to reign in the state.

He said as father to all, the Gbong Gwom should continue to talk to his subjects on the importance of peace.

Speaking Buba assured that members of his council will continue to support security agencies to ensure restoration of peace and order in the state.

