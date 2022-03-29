COAS visits scene of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, orders troops to hunt down terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack are rescued unconditionally.

The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

A statement by Army spokesperson, Brig-Onyema Nwachukwu Tuesday, said the COAS stated this when he visited the scene of Kaduna – Abuja train attack.

He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country.

General Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.

The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.