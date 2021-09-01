COAS’ wife donates food, money to 212 widows in Sokotov

President Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Faruku Yahaya, has donated food items, clothing materials to 212 widows whose spouses died while on active service to the nation.

Speaking while presenting the items at Giginya Barracks Sokoto, Mrs Faruku reminded the widows to consider the death of their husbands as an act of God, adding that death is inevitable as nobody is immortal.

She admonished them to; “Take heart and continue to pray for their gentle souls. May God forgive them and grant them eternal rest.

“I would like to encourage you to be strong and courageous and engage in positive ventures that would create better life for you and your children in the future.

“Please accept the token presentation of various items and use them judiciously as we hope to come up with more programmes of mutual benefit.”

Salamatu also donated the sum of N500,000 to the Nigerian Army, Soldier’s Wives Association (NASWA) and expressed delight over the warm reception accorded her during the visit.

Mrs Faruku also visited Army Clinic and Lugga village in Dange Shuni local government, a suburb of Sokoto metropolis, where she also donated food items to the community.

Responding, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruku Yahaya for him to succeed in the fight against banditry and insurgency in Nigeria

