Cocaine deal: Abba Kyari’s co-accused plead guilty, court remand suspended DCP, others in NDLEA custody 

Two civilian accused charged along with DCP Abba Kyari, Monday at the Federal High Court Abuja, pleaded guilty to the three of the eight count charge brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

The suspended super cop and his accomplices were arraigned on eight count charge bothering on drug trafficking and other related offence before Justice Emeka Nwite.

DCP Kyari was docked alongside ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

Two other alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were also in court.

When the charges were read at the hearing, Kyari and four of his colleagues pleaded not guilty, while the two other civilians pleaded guilty to the three count charge brought against them.

Meanwhile, NDLEA, director of litigation, J.N. Sunday, asked the court for more time to review fact and file prove of evidence in the matter.

Court adjourned to March 14 and 28 respectively for argument on bail application.

He has since ordered the defendants to be reminded in NDLEA custody.