CODELAGOS: Ambode okays phase 3, promises winners N2m

In a bid to build on the milestones recorded by the CodeLagos initiative since 2017, Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the expansion of the project to enable access for more Lagos residents.

This expansion phase, according to the governor is targeted at increasing the reach and scope of the project by setting up more coding centres across the state.

Announcing the commencement of the new session of CodeLagos in primary and secondary schools, Special Adviser to the governor on education, Mr.

Obafela Bank-Olemoh in a statement yesterday confirmed that the CodeLagos in-School programme for the new session has started in 648 schools across the six Educational Districts in the state.

“So far, over 60,000 Lagos residents from different parts of the state have been trained through the In-school and Out-of School pathways of CodeLagos.

For this new academic term, we have increased our In-School centres from 337 to 648, and 226 of these schools are government schools.”

