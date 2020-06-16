COE staff give Obaseki 7days to pay 11 months salary arrears

Coalition of unions in College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Edo state, Monday handed out a seven-day ultimatum to governor Godwin Obaseki to pay them their 11 months salary arrears and pensions or risk sit-out at the State government house gate.

The unions include: Comrade Fred Omonuwa, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education, SSUCOEN, Comrade Ken Omoruyi, Non-Academic Staff Union, Comr Charles Obasuyi and College of Education Benin, COLBEN Pensioners, Dr Luke Emumwen.

In a statement titled: “Enough is Enough” the unions said: “till date, the state government is owing staff of the tertiary institution 11 months salaries including pension and gratuities.

“Suffice to say that this development negates the copious provisions of all known international and municipal labour laws.



‘You would recall that sometime in 2014, Edo state government came up with the now failed policy and promise of upgrading the forty years old college of education, Ekiadolor to a university status.

“This failed policy was even now given vent by Edo state governor in his recent visit to the institution on Saturday 9th May 2020, when he said the university has never existed, even as he said the state government cannot find a new university”.

Continuing, the coalition said: “this recent revelation by Mr governor as to the status of the college is a confirmation of the staffs belief all along that the upgrade of the institution was a beer parlour pronouncement, and a political gimmick aimed at satisfying the driver of both the immediate past and the present administration in Edo state”

According to them, “Whereas the state government has received monies through the Paris club refund, bail-out funds from federal government and different organizations as Covid-19 palliative, it has continually refused to pay us our salaries, pension and gratuities.”

However, the state Head of Service, Anthony Osa’s Okungbowa, said plans are on top gear to respond to COLBEN staff with immediate effect.