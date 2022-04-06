COGEN trains women on skills acquisition in 4 states 

In an effort to enhance the capacity of women, girls and internally displaced persons (IDPs), a non-governmental organisation, Connecting Gender for Development (COGEN) said it is training women in four states of the North-west; Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara, on entrepreneurship.

The Executive Director of COGEN, Mrs Ngukwase Surma, disclosed this in Manchock, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state, during a training of 16 women in liquid soap, vaseline, doughnuts and egg roll making.

Represented by the Kaduna state COGEN coordinator, Mr Monday John, the participants were informed that the project, funded by Urgent Action Fund – Africa, will empower women regardless of status in all the four states to access economic justice through sustainable livelihoods and create networks to enable the beneficiaries access government’s economic opportunities.

Surma further said the project will work with women and girls, including women with disability and internally displaced women between ages 12 to 60 years drawn mostly from rural and semi-urban settings.

“This project will enhance the capacity of women and girls to increase incomes and improve livelihoods and better position them to access government economic support.

Also speaking at the event, another State representative Mrs Selormy Gashion said the women trained would be guided on how to organise themselves and form village savings and loan associations to assist in raising money to execute their projects.

Mrs Gashion advised them to make judicious use of the training as well as train others, in addition to using the proceeds they make in their business to change their lives and the lives of their families.