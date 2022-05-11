Collaboration key to sustainable security – Jamoh

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that collaboration and co-operation was central in attaining enhanced security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the NIMASA DG who spoke at the 5th plenary of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum/Shared Awareness and De-confliction meeting, the agency is committed to providing all logistics required for members of the SHADE/FORUM to thrive and maintain the momentum.

He said: “Two years ago, we connected virtually with our unhappy stakeholders, with challenges of piracy attaining its peak in the Gulf of Guinea between 2019 and 2020. But today, even the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, has affirmed that piracy is at a 28-year all-time low in the region.

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr. Kitack Lim, who addressed the Forum virtually, congratulated Nigeria on the efforts it has embarked on to improve security in its territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea domain at large. He challenged members of the SHADE FORUM to maintain the momentum in order to sustain the gains of the past one year.

In his remarks, Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, noted that successes recorded in the Gulf of Guinea were due to the collaboration, information and data sharing amongst countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

