Collapse of NDDC MD underlines weight of corruption in APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the dramatic collapse of acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Daniel Pondei, saying the ‘drama’ further underscores the weight of corruption that have allegedly bedeviled the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The acting MD had while being grilled by the House of Representatives Monday collapsed and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed “it was obvious that the embattled NDDC acting Managing Director collapsed under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of massive corruption being perpetrated by NDDC officials and APC leaders.

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused, PDP added.

The party said it is “curious that Prof Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC.”

Further, the statement said: “this is particularly as Nigerians recall that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by challenging the legislators and walking out on the House of Representatives investigative panel.

“The situation in the NDDC is just a tip of the iceberg on the humongous corruption, looting spree and concealments going on in ministries, department and agencies of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.

“Our party restates our submission to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Akpabio, as well as disband the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), if he indeed desires the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results.

“The party urged President Buhari to note that the people of the Niger Delta region, who are being deprived of their welfare, are following the development with keen interest.

“Moreover, the entire nation and indeed the global community are watching the handling of the NDDC as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fraud saga by the Buhari administration.

“They are watching the unfolding drama, the rigmarole and veneers of concealments by corrupt officials and APC leaders.

“Mr President must note that the malevolent odour of corruption oozing out of his administration are too odious to be swept under the carpets”.