Collapsed building: Imo government orders probe

The Imo state government has ordered probe on a two-storey building which colapsed Wednesday morning at Area 5 extension Umuguma, Owerri West local government area of the state.

The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Engr. Francis Chukwu, who visited the scene of the collapsed building assured that “an in-depth investigation on the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building will be carried out”.

When Blueprint visited the scene of the accident same day, he saw officials of OCDA sealing the premises on the instruction of the General Manager.

It was also gathered that no casualties were recorded in the accident but that all the occupants were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the owner and the contractor handling the building were nowhere to be found as at the time of colapse which necessited its immediate sealing until when they would appear or report themselves to government with their approval papers.

