Collapsed Ikoyi structure: 10 bodies evacuated, 9 rescued alive, 3 discharged – LASG

Lagos state government has given an update on the ongoing rescue operation at the site of the Monday building collapse in Ikoyi.

A total of nine persons have been brought out alive from the rubbles, the deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said at the scene on Tuesday said 10 bodies were removed from the rubbles after an overnight search and rescue operation by a combined team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), with the support of construction giants, Julius Berger and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

The actual number of people trapped in the collapsed uncompleted structure remains unknown at the time of the deputy governor’s visit. But Hamzat said some of the workers interviewed gave the figure to be between 24 and 28.

Three of nine persons evacuated alive have been discharged from the hospital. The victims are being treated at Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.

The deputy governor said: “Our search and rescue operation is ongoing to remove those possibly still trapped under the rubbles.

“Our focus right now is to get people out alive. This morning, we took out two people alive and they are responding well to treatment in the hospital.

“Totally, we have evacuated nine people alive and three of them have been discharged. We have also sadly taken out 10 dead bodies. We believe there could be more people trapped in the building but all our efforts are focused on rescue.”

The deputy governor added that the collapsed structure had been sealed off by the state government last June because of low structural integrity test and demanded the anomaly be corrected before the construction could be allowed to go on.

Hamzat said the project manager was expected to report back to the government on details of the correction before the incident.

The deputy governor assured the public that the full investigation ordered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would yield an outcome would determine the next line of action.

