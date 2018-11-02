College lecturers begin strike over retirement age Lecturers at the Niger State College of Education, Minna, Niger state, have reportedly embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands regarding retirement age.

lecturers said they were starting an indefinite strike because the state government refused to honour signed agreements with them.

According to reports, the total implementation of the Consolidated Polytechnic and Colleges of Education Academic Salary Structure (CONPCASS) is part of the agreements.

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the chairman of the institution’s chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COASU), Danjuma Beji, on Wednesday, said that only 77.3 per cent of the agreement had been met.

“Part of the agreement, 23.7 per cent, has yet to be implemented,” Beji said.

Beji added that the government is still hesitating over the 65 years retirement age for lecturers.

“The agreement on retirement age is yet to be gazetted; this is worrisome because it is only Niger that has not gazetted this law; other states gazetted it long ago.

“Government keeps talking about the issue without a legal framework to back it up. We shall no longer condone such stance.”

Beji also said that government had not employed new teachers “in the past 10 years.”

