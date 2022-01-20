College of Aviation Technology gets new 250 hotel rooms

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has received a boost with the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to construct a new hostel made of 250 rooms for the institution in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Works on the first phase of 150 rooms will commence soon having been captured in the current budget, while the next phase of a 100 rooms will follow, according to the Rector of the college, Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud.

Speaking with aviation correspondents, he disclosed that efforts are in top gear to equip the college with the required infrastructure commensurate with the status of the training institute as the leading aviation training institution in Africa.

Capt Modibbo explained that NCAT will take delivery of additional latest technologically -driven aircraft in 2022 to boost the training of pilots and aircraft engineers in the college.

The Rector said “the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 150 new hostel rooms in the budget and another one will be coming in the next budget, which is for 100 rooms. So, we are working towards getting good and better accommodation for all our students.”

He added that “we have enough airplanes to train our students but we are taking delivery of new ones this year to complement the existing ones to boost training. There are some of our aircraft which are undergoing maintenance presently. All these will use Jet A1 fuel and they have modern technology. We are getting a Magnum airplane brand from Hungary; it will use petrol and will be easy to manage. For safety, it has a parachute,”