Colleges of education lack facilities, standard to award degrees – TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has berated colleges of

education bent on becoming degree awarding institutions without

commensurate facilities and standard.

Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa, in a statement

said “there is no reason the colleges could become degree awarding

institutions by merely affiliating with universities or changing name

to degree warding institutions.”

Baffa’s position was contained in a statement signed by the Fund’s

Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ebikwo Benn, quoting the ES as stating

this while receiving the Fellowship Award of the Adeyemi College of

Education (ACE), Ondo state.

He explained that while some colleges of education in the country

could indeed measure up to some universities, becoming a degree or

higher degree awarding institutions goes beyond policy announcement.

Disclosing that TETFund has sponsored over 150 lecturers of Adeyemi

College of Education for their Doctorate Degrees within and outside

Nigeria, Dr. Baffa advised that Colleges of Education as well as

Polytechnics in the country, desirous of upgrading to degree awarding

institutions must be ready to work hard and earn the licence for it.

“Adeyemi College of Education is shoulder to shoulder with many

universities in Nigeria. We are the ones spending the money, we know

the number of scholars and lecturers that we have sponsored in this

college to pursue higher degrees. We know the number of lecturers we

have sponsored for Masters Degrees, for PhD at home and abroad in this

institution.

“When the registrar was mentioning about 150 PhDs, our records have

shown a little more than 150 that we sponsored and in many

universities, you don’t have up to 150 PhD lecturers. In almost all

the new universities, both state and federal owned, none of them can

beat their chest and say we have fulltime, tenured-track lecturers 150

of them with Ph.D.

“So, in terms of staff mix, in terms of experience, in terms of

infrastructure, Adeyemi College of Education is shoulder to shoulder

with many universities, and ahead of quite a number of

universities.”

“However, on the move by managers of the college to make it a

University of Education, the TETFund boss noted that it’s a dream that

may be achieved in the future when the right steps were taken.

“The transition of Adeyemi College of Education to a university, as

controversial as it is, is something that will have to be achieved in

future. Simply put, we have to establish a system that would allow

institutions to maintain their identities while at the same time

having the licence or the charter to operate as a university.

“Columbia Teachers College is an Ivy League University, awarding

Masters and Doctorate degrees but it is called Columbia Teachers

College. Nobody said you must change Columbia Teachers College to

Columbia University of Education.

“The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is called Institute of

Technology. It is an Ivy League University, it is doing PhD, Maters

degree and all degrees; nobody changed its name but it has the licence

and charter to run as a university without changing its name.

“So nobody said Adeyemi College of Education must change its name, it

is not in the name, it is in the composition, it is in the mix, and it

is in the infrastructure, processes, quality and standard.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.