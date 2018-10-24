Colleges of education lack facilities, standard to award degrees – TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has berated colleges of
education bent on becoming degree awarding institutions without
commensurate facilities and standard.
Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa, in a statement
said “there is no reason the colleges could become degree awarding
institutions by merely affiliating with universities or changing name
to degree warding institutions.”
Baffa’s position was contained in a statement signed by the Fund’s
Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ebikwo Benn, quoting the ES as stating
this while receiving the Fellowship Award of the Adeyemi College of
Education (ACE), Ondo state.
He explained that while some colleges of education in the country
could indeed measure up to some universities, becoming a degree or
higher degree awarding institutions goes beyond policy announcement.
Disclosing that TETFund has sponsored over 150 lecturers of Adeyemi
College of Education for their Doctorate Degrees within and outside
Nigeria, Dr. Baffa advised that Colleges of Education as well as
Polytechnics in the country, desirous of upgrading to degree awarding
institutions must be ready to work hard and earn the licence for it.
“Adeyemi College of Education is shoulder to shoulder with many
universities in Nigeria. We are the ones spending the money, we know
the number of scholars and lecturers that we have sponsored in this
college to pursue higher degrees. We know the number of lecturers we
have sponsored for Masters Degrees, for PhD at home and abroad in this
institution.
“When the registrar was mentioning about 150 PhDs, our records have
shown a little more than 150 that we sponsored and in many
universities, you don’t have up to 150 PhD lecturers. In almost all
the new universities, both state and federal owned, none of them can
beat their chest and say we have fulltime, tenured-track lecturers 150
of them with Ph.D.
“So, in terms of staff mix, in terms of experience, in terms of
infrastructure, Adeyemi College of Education is shoulder to shoulder
with many universities, and ahead of quite a number of
universities.”
“However, on the move by managers of the college to make it a
University of Education, the TETFund boss noted that it’s a dream that
may be achieved in the future when the right steps were taken.
“The transition of Adeyemi College of Education to a university, as
controversial as it is, is something that will have to be achieved in
future. Simply put, we have to establish a system that would allow
institutions to maintain their identities while at the same time
having the licence or the charter to operate as a university.
“Columbia Teachers College is an Ivy League University, awarding
Masters and Doctorate degrees but it is called Columbia Teachers
College. Nobody said you must change Columbia Teachers College to
Columbia University of Education.
“The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is called Institute of
Technology. It is an Ivy League University, it is doing PhD, Maters
degree and all degrees; nobody changed its name but it has the licence
and charter to run as a university without changing its name.
“So nobody said Adeyemi College of Education must change its name, it
is not in the name, it is in the composition, it is in the mix, and it
is in the infrastructure, processes, quality and standard.”
