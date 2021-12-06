Come and learn politics from our party, Bauchi PDP urges Buhari, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state on Monday morning blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) for causing hardships and difficulties to Nigerians.



Deputy Chairman of PDP in Bauchi state, Bala Hadith, blamed the Nigerian leader at the distribution of 20 Bajaj motorcycles to supporters of the party across the state.

Bala Hadith demanded an apology from the President Buhari and his party for their inability to fulfill their promises made to Nigerians on enhancing security, economy, improving the living conditions of citizens among others.





He, therefore, urged the ruling APC in the country to emulate PDP in initiating sound policies towards ensuring good governance for the delivery of dividends of democracy beneficial to the citizenry.



“We must blame President Buhari for causing hardships to Nigerians as a result of his incompetency to steer the affairs of the country and I invited him to come to PDP and learn politics and leadership.

“APC has failed Nigerians and therefore it will be out of Villa in 2023. PDP is ready to provide the needed leadership if given the opportunity in 2023 general elections.”

The Deputy Chairman who congratulated the beneficiaries of the motorcycles, assured that the PDP led administration in the state will continue to empower citizens of the state to improve their living conditions.

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, promised that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed will deliver on its campaign promises of taking the state to a greater height for the benefit of the citizens of the state before the end of the tenure.

