Come out and surrender, Army beckons Boko Haram fighters

The Nigerian Army has called on existing Boko Haram fighters to come out and surrender so as to be reformed.

Over 155 former Boko Haram fighters were over the weekend handed over to the representatives of Borno, Yobe by the Nigerian Army and Adamawa states government and to be reintegrated into their communities.

Coordinator of the programme, Major General Bamidele Shafa who disclosed this at a graduation ceremony of repentant Boko Haram fighters in Gombe State said the repentant members who surrendered themselves to the Nigerian Army were reintegrated into their respective communities after the programme.

The repentant fighters were released to join their families after an 11-month De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DDR) programme, coded Operation Safe Corridor.

He said the ex-fighters are the second batch to be handed over to their respective state governments since the inception of the programme in 2016.