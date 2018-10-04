Comedy made entertainment industry second largest contributor to GDP – Adoki

The Managing Director of My Event International Africa, Ltd, Miebaka K. Adoki, has revealed that comedy is one of the strongest pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, which has exponentially made the industry the second largest contributor to our GDP.

Adoki, noted this recently in Abuja at the inaugural 9ja Got Comedy show adding that comedy has over the years become one of the greatest unifier in Nigeria and a stress therapy for burdened people .

He said the impact and popularity if comedy in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, hence its inclusion in spicing up every major events in the country ranging from social events, sports government functions among others.

Adoki noted that the demand for a good comedy and comedians has been on a steady rise in Nigeria ,adding that virtually every sector in the country employs the services of talented comedians at major and minor events The MD explained that introduction of the 9ja Got Comedy is going to add another landmark to this blossoming industry through an untapped strategy.

“This project will undoubtedly change the narratives in the comedy business and create greater platform for the upcoming youngsters in a very entertaining way” He further explained that the audition will be conducted from Nov 19th to Dec 3rd 2018 in the six geopolitical zones to give the national outlook it deserves.

Adoki said the finalists from the zones will slug it out at the grand finale from the 18th to 20th of January, 2019.

Also, the President and founder of My Event Entertainment, Shahul Hameed Dawood also assured that the impact of 9ja Got Comedy in Nigeria will create jobs for teeming Nigeria youths .

“It will create media content for big screens, provide a platform that creates fame and fortune, create a healthy distraction for people.

“It will also unify divers people, it can be therapeutic measures for some health challenges, quality talent /purpose discovery among others,” he said.

