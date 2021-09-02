Commercial motorcyclist commit suicide in Osun, jumps into river



A commercial motorcyclist, Wednesday, killed himself by jumping into Osun river in Osogbo, Osun state capital.



The incident happened around 4:15pm at Gbodofon bridge, old governor’s office, along Ibadan road, Osogbo.



It was gathered that the motorcyclist came down on his motorcycle and jumped into the river.



Eyewitness account revealed that he was receiving call immediately he parked his motorcycle and started moving to the bridge where he later jumped.



One of the eyewitness who simply identified himself as Tope, said “the motorcyclist pretended as if he wanted to receive call because he didn’t put off the ignition of his motorcycle.



“He parked his motorcycle and started receiving calls. We thought he would receive the call and continue his journey, but to our surprise, he jumped into the river.”



He was said to be riding down from Ogo-Oluwa area and moving towards Gbodofon area.



Residents who gathered at the scene could not help the situation as they only discuss and sympathise.



Policemen at the scene later took the motorcycle with registration number PKA 915 VI to their station.



The administrative officer of Osun State Fire Service, Mr Ibrahim Adekunle, said his office has been contacted and efforts are being made to recover the body of the motorcyclist.



The Police Public Relations Officer, also said that the police command has been informed and necessary steps have been taken.