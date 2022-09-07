Commission threatens legal action against violators of PWDs’ rights

The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), has said concerted efforts are on to bring to justice anyone found wanting in refusing Persons With Disabilities (PWD) their rights.

Its executive secretary, James Lalu, stated this in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

Lalu said the commission will no longer treat with levity the treatment of PWDs with contempt in the Nigerian society.

He said, “Our legal department is set and ready to prosecute whosoever makes any attempt to deny PWDs their fundamental human rights. The days of tolerating that is long gone and abolished in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the issue of sign language, the executive secretary asserted that there are diverse sign languages in Nigeria and this has compelled the commission to produce a dictionary as a guide for flawless interpretation for the deaf community.

He added that: “We have gone a step further to facilitate the National policy on sign language. In similar fashion voter-ability is an important platform for PWDs to demonstrate our strength in the polity.”

He stated partnership with The Albino Foundation on fighting skin cancer, saying; “Skin cancer deaths in Nigeria have reached 1,933 or 0.13% of total death.

“I reaffirm the commitment of National Commission for Persons With Disabilities to fighting skin cancer through various intervention programmes.”

