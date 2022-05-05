Commission vows to prosecute schools, parents aiding exam malpractices





The National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSSEC) has said it will sanction schools and those found to be aiding and abetting examination malpractice at the post-basic education level.

The commission warned that both the culprits and accomplices would be arrested and prosecuted within the ambit of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

The pioneer chairman of NSSSEC, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, read the riot act in a statement in Ilorin, Kwara state.

She expressed worry over the rising cases of malpractices during the conduct of external examinations at secondary school level with the alleged connivance of some parents.

Akanbi noted that the unacceptable trend has lingered too long despite the effort of the federal government through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to nip it in the bud.

She warned that the commission would not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements have their ways in their desperate bid to destroy the future of children and educational system in the country.

Akanbi said it was saddening that some parents and their accomplices were unperturbed about the bleak future in the event that the unwholesome activities persist.

She stated that NSSSEC was established to standardize the educational system at post basic level, urging stakeholders to help stem the tide of examination fraud for the sake of the nation’s future.

