Commission working to surmount Police problems – Smith (3) By Chzioba Ogbeche Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Alhaji

Musiliu Smith (retd), has said that the commission is working hard to

surmount and clear the problems it met on ground.

Smith made this known while playing host to the leadership of the

Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON) yesterday in

Abuja.

A press statement by PSC Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Ikechuwku Ani,

said that the commission chairman while receiving his guests,

disclosed that “the new management of the commission led by him met a

lot of problems but that they are working hard to surmount and clear

them.”

The spokesperson said that Smith thanked the association for pledging

to stand by him in the task of transforming the force to a modern and

efficient one, just as he assured that his doors would remain open for

their constructive advice.

Earlier, the retired Police officers, who were led by APRON President,

High Chief Fidelis Oyakhilome, told the chairman that they had come to

wish him well in his new assignment.

Chief Oyakhilome expressed readiness of the association to cooperate

with the PSC chairman in the “arduous task of rebuilding the Nigeria

Police Force from its current trend of degeneration.”

The association president further assured that the association would

be available to support the PSC Chairman and would ensure that he is

not misled.

“We will do our best to make your tenure a success,” he stated.

Speaking further, he said that the Nigeria Police is lucky to have

Smith, a man who knows the workings of the Police and has a track

record of exemplary leadership qualities, at the helms of affairs at

the commission.