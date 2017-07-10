Commissioner berates challenges of sub- standard packaging posed by banks

By Adeola Tukuru Abuja

Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Aff airs, Hon. Udo Ekpeyong, has called for all hands to be on deck to stem the challenges of sub-standard packaging, quality assurance, poor infrastructure, poor distribution network posed by Nigerian banks on access to fi nance. Th e commissioner noted this at the just concluded initiative of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) for made in Nigeria products in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology launched the inaugural edition of the campaign in Abuja. According to him, the time to begin to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods is now adding that ” the economy will grow out of recession speedily, job opportunities will be created for our teeming youths, our currency, the naira will appreciate against major international currencies, and our foreign reserve will be conserved. “Th is will undoubtedly lead to self dependence and sound economic health for the country.

” Th e commissioner who was represented by the Special Adviser, Mr Godwin Inyieng, reassured that the federal government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari has opened the doors of the country for businesses to thrive. He stated that federal government should be encouraged to pursue the plan to revive the act establishing Bureau of Public Procurement to enforce patronage of made in Nigeria goods by government agencies. Also, the Director, Science and Technology Promotion, Mr E. J Udoh, reiterated the importance of the synergy with CSOs for made in Nigeria products as it is beginning to yield huge dividence with the increasing awareness, interest and

participation from various sectors. Th e director who was represented by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, stated that the federal government on its part was doing everything possible to further increase the awareness, sensitization and promotion in all the states and specifi cally to the grassroots. “ Th e Federal Ministry of Science and Technology recently produced and circulated a road map that will show what we are doing today and the growth of Nigeria” he said. He further said the Federal government plan towards achieving its growth and development.