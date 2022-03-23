Commissioner laments killing of 3 cops, woman in Taraba

The Taraba state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Solomon Elisha, Tuesday, lamented the killing of three policemen and a woman in fresh crisis that erupted between Ichen and Ndaka tribes in Kurmi local government area of the state.

Elisha, while speaking to Blueprint in Jalingo in an exclusive interview, regretted that it was unfortunate the brothers chose to take arms against one another.

He noted that, instead of facing the economic crisis that has crippled the activities of the two communities, the people chose to fight over issues that have no benefit to them.

He stressed that it is wrong thing for brothers to choose not to co-exist peacefully.

“When this issue started, the state government was on top of the situation and stakeholders have been talking to various groups.

“I as an Ichen man from Kurmi, have spoken to my people to lay down their arms and resolve whatsoever is the issue,” he said.

He informed that Governor Darius Ishaku during his recent visit to Kurmi, spoke to the two warring parties and that they agreed to co-exist and leave in oneness.

The commissioner who is a stakeholder from Kurmi LGA of the state commended the administration of Governor Ishaku for ensuring that peace continues to reign.

Blueprint reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Usman Abdullahi, on Monday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and a woman in the crisis between Ichen and Ndaka tribes.

The PPRO said the officers were overpowered by a yet to be identified militia group and killed in Bissaula village on Saturday, following a bloody clash between the two ethnic groups.